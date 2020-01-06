Nigeria: Alleged N4m Bribe - I Don't Know Shehu Sani - CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, has denied media reports that Senator Shehu Sani demanded N4 million to settle some judges in a case.

Sani had reportedly demanded the sum from ASD Motor's Alhaji Sani Dauda to pay four judges to terminate a case in court.

But the CJN, according to a yesterday statement by the Director of Information in the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, described the claim as "a blatant lie and a figment of his imagination."

"Even though the veracity of the true source of the unsubstantiated statement has not yet been ascertained to know if it was really from the former senator, it is, however, imperative to keep the records straight by letting the public know that Justice Tanko Muhammad has never, in his entire life, seen or had any form of encounter or interactions, either directly or remotely with Shehu Sani, let alone giving him assurances of what is not only unethical but equally despicable and inglorious, to say the least," he said.

The CJN promised to decide on further action to be taken after investigation on what it termed the "flagrant defamation of character."