Malawi: Gospel Star Scrafoc Glorifys God's Luxuries in New Hit Single 'Folo Me'

6 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Harold Kapindu

Gospel artist Scrafoc has released a new single "Folo Me" inspired by the biblical book of Psalms 26 verse 6.

The verse, which says, "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever" has prompted the artist to glorify God's blessings among Christians.

"The song it's a declaration and a prophecy to all listeners to remind and encourage them that there are good things in life that God has prepared for them. It is to make people realize the goodness of God and not to be discouraged in their daily lives," Scrafoc said in an interview with Nyasa Times.

According to the artist, the song mentions flashy cars like Ferrari, Lamborghini and Bentley as part of the blessings of luxurious life that God has for his children.

"Further, the song talks about clothing lines like Versace to remind listeners that God will ensure that he provides clothes for them.

"The song is simply about telling people to trust in God for extra ordinary miracles and blessings. If it has not yet happened today but surely some day it will happen," he explained.

"Folo Me" was produced by South African based DJ Megi.

The song is from Scrafoc's yet to be released third album in 2020.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.