Algeria: Messaitfa Takes Office As Deputy Minister for Statistics and Forward Planning

Algiers — Bachir Messaitfa on Sunday in Algiers has taken office as deputy minister for Statistics and Forward Planning. President Tebboune last Thursday appointed members of the new Government, led by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad.
