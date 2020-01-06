Algeria: Messaitfa Takes Office As Deputy Minister for Statistics and Forward Planning

5 January 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Bachir Messaitfa on Sunday in Algiers has taken office as deputy minister for Statistics and Forward Planning. President Tebboune last Thursday appointed members of the new Government, led by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad.

