Tunisia: Kasserine - Cultural and Sports Events On 9th Martyr's Day

5 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Martyrs' Square in Kasserine hosted, on Sunday, cultural, sports and entertainment shows and events for children, including a football tournament between students from six high schools, a marathon and a bicycle race.

An equestrian show and a carnival called "the birds of Chaambi" were also part of the ninth edition of the "Martyr's Day" organised since 2011 as an annual festival in memory of the 20 martyrs of the region who fell during the events of the Revolution for freedom and dignity.

Festival director Saber Rawafi stressed that a mini-football tournament will be held on Monday between students of the region's higher institutes, adding that the sports competitions are scheduled to close on Tuesday.

The agenda also includes a debate on regional development and the promotion of private investment, with the participation of MPs and regional officials.

The festival, which started on Friday evening, will be closed on Wednesday by President Kais Saied, the same source said.

