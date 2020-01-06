Ghana: Oti Pledges Support for Rti

6 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kojo Tulevo

Dambai — The Oti Regional Minister, Kwasi Owusu-Yeboa, has pledged his support for the Right to Information (RTI) law that has just become operational.

The Regional Minister also urged his subordinates to support and respect the law for information to flow easily in his jurisdiction for speedy development.

Speaking to journalists here at a news conference at Dambai, the Oti Regional capital on Friday, to update the public about the activities of the regional Coordinating Council (RCC), he called for collaboration between his outfit and all other government institutions within the Oti Region and the media to facilitate the development agenda of the area.

The event, which brought together all heads of departments of government institutions within the region, also provided the platform for deliberation on development issues.

With the media being the fourth arm of government and a partner in development, he explained that such collaborations should be on the basis of mutual confidence, respect and trust.

In this regard, Mr Owusu-Yeboa admonished all the government institutions to be prepared to provide accurate information to the media as required by the RTI law to enable them undertake their responsibility as stated in the Constitution.

Although the region is barely seven months old, the Oti Regional Minister stated that development projects were already underway, adding that currently a permanent administration office complex was being constructed.

However, he said, there were still outstanding challenges such as infrastructure and human resource deficiency.

Nana Owusu Afari, Coordinator of the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) for Oti Movement, the group that promulgated the creation of Oti Region, said the group was confident development would be accelerated following the creation of the region.

