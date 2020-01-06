Ghana: Ghana Immigration Service Inducts Newly Qualified Staff

6 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Markwei

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has held an induction parade for its newly qualified staff who constitute as Intake 24 at the Immigration Service Academy and Training School (ISATS) at Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

The induction ceremony which was marked with a church service (Parade) was on the theme: 'Discipline should be the hallmark of everyone'.

The Commandant of ISATS, Superintendent Kwabena Addai Koduah, addressing the inductees who would undergo various training in immigration management courses said the GIS would work tirelessly to improve upon its standards despite growing migration challenges.

According to the Commandant, the vision of the service which was given birth to in 1989, was to deliver excellence in migration management for national development by ensuring fair but firm immigration controls to facilitate the movement of people through Ghana borders as well as operate efficient and effective residence, visitors and work permit system.

He applauded the new intakes for choosing the GIS over other security services adding that, it was a choice of which should make them conscious of a roadmap to help attain a five-year strategic plan to create progressive changes in the service.

"I want to personally congratulate all of you for your decision to be part of the service. Indeed you chose to join at a time the service is strategically experiencing a facelift," he said.

Supt Koduah said for the Immigration Service to achieve its goals, there was the need to have a well trained, motivated staff adding that it was as a result that the service was consciously granting series of trainings to its staff to read courses in various fields of endeavour to enhance their productivity.

He asked the recruits to be appreciative of the training they would undergo as it would contribute tremendously to shape their work, saying, "remember you will have many holidays that you will be required to forfeit to serve the vision and mission of the uniform, depending on where you will find yourself".

"My advice for you is to hold your integrity intact while being truthful to yourselves, your instructors and your colleagues," the ISATS Commandant said.

He noted that the Service was a learning institution therefore, the recruits should find time to dedicate themselves to learning and practising whatever the Service upholds in its legal books.

Supt Koduah said regardless of where a recruit might find himself to serve Ghana through the service, one must be challenged to be the kind of intake that continued to think about bringing change.

"Bring your intelligence, curiosity and your openness to new ideas and help the Service to excel in your own small way and above all, remember the call to serve God by being a good shepherd," he said.

