Ghana: Businessman Remanded for Attempting to Export Currency

6 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A businessman, who concealed $130,220 in his luggage while travelling from Ghana to China, was remanded by a circuit court in Accra.

Stephen Owusu, charged with an attempt to commit crime to wit exportation of currency without license from the Bank of Ghana and money laundering, had his plea reserved.

He will make his next appearance in court on January 10.

Annette Barnes told the court that accused, who deals in jewelry and wristwatches in Kumasi, was arrested on December 31, last year, and police were investigating the matter.

Ms Barnes asked the court presided by Justice Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye, to remand the businessman into lawful custody, and that more charges could be preferred against him upon further investigations.

Mr Kwesi Beyin, who represented Owusu, prayed the court to admit his client to bail while the security agents continued with their investigations.

The case of the prosecution was that the complainants were operatives of the Narcotics Control Board stationed at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

On December 31, last year, Owusu was accosted at KIA while going through departure formalities to board Kenya Airways enroute AccraKenyaGuangzhouChina, on suspicion of trafficking narcotic drugs.

The court heard that a thorough search in Owusu's handbag concealed beneath his luggage revealed $130,220.

Prosecution said Owusu in a caution statement, claimed ownership, and also said assorted watches and jewelries, which Owusu claimed he was returning to China, because they were fake, were found.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

