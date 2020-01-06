Ghana: GIS Promotes 470 Junior Officers

6 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Four hundred and seventy junior officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have been promoted by the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI) Kwame Asuah Takyi to their next respective ranks.

Of the figure, 26 Assistant Inspectors were elevated to Inspectors, 280 Immigration Control Officers to Assistant Inspectors and 164 Assistant Immigration Control Officers (Grade I) to Immigration Control Officers.

A statement signed and issued by the Service's Head of Public Affairs, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta in Accra yesterday said the officers were promoted after completing a minimum of four years of satisfactory service.

In addition, it said they had satisfied the requirements of satisfactory performance and good conduct as stipulated in the Immigration Service Regulations, 2016 [L.I. 2245].

"In making good the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery's promise that promotion of Immigration Officers would not be delayed in the GIS, the CGI has effected these promotions of junior officers after they satisfied the mandatory four year service requirement," the statement said.

It is recalled that in November 2017, some 137 senior officers of the GIS across the country were promoted by the Immigration Service Council (ISC) to their next ranks.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

