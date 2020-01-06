Ghana: Female Candidates Fail to Win Assembly Seats in Agona West

None of the six female candidates who contested in the just ended District Level Elections in the Agona West Municipality were able to win in their respective electoral areas.

Three of them, Madam Monica Johnson Siaw, Mrs Jemima Otoo and Madam Facilatu Raji were the incumbents for the Agona Abodom Anarfo, Swedru Mahodwe, and Wawase, Nyamendam/ Amponsah electoral areas respectively.

The other three were Madam Margret Aidoo, Swedru Ankyease; Madam Juliana Adaletey, Owane/ Desuanem; and Madam Josephine Anasewa, Nsawam /Mantsemakabi.

Mr Anobil Forson, Agona West Municipal Director of Electoral Commission (EC), who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency at Swedru expressed disappointment about the situation.

He said in the previous District Level Elections, all four women who contested the election won at their respective electoral areas.

Mr Forson said the defeat of the women could not be explained and urged future female candidates to work extra hard in their respective electoral areas adding that the rejection of all six female candidates was unfortunate and wished them better luck next time.

Mrs Lucy Asare, a business woman, in an interview with the GNA said, the defeat of all six female candidates is a prevailing concern as the interest of other women is gradually waning.

She said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has often called on more women to participate in politics since women play major roles in our socio-economic and cultural development efforts.

Mrs Asare said the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and other stakeholders have held capacity training, sensitization workshop for women to develop interest in parliamentary and District Level Elections.

Mr Kwesi Annan, a student, said the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and other stakeholders need to come out with strategic plans that would help women vying for political roles as their representations in all sectors are very vital in our democratic discourse.

He said the last four years these women won convincingly at their various electoral areas but this time the tables have been turned against them.