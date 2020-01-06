Ghana: Christians Showcase Ghanaian Fabrics During Xmas

6 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Liberated Souls Ministry marked the yuletide festivities with special traditional wears at a colourful gathering, to showcase Ghanaian fabrics.

Delivering the sermon, Apostle Charles Oduro Marfo, Presiding Elder of the Church, explained that the church decided to mark the event, to promote made-in-Ghana products, especially, fabric.

He said that it was his belief that if Ghanaians patronised locally manufactured products, it would help build the economy and accelerate development.

Apostle Marfo noted that efforts to promote made-in-Ghana products were often met with opposing argument, that the quality of most locally manufactured goods did not match the quality of foreign goods.

He expressed worry that some indigenous companies and individuals have made investments to promote and improve the quality of products, but ran into losses or failed to make any gains, due to low patronage.

Apostle Marfo said in order to change the situation, the church decided to adopt certain Sundays to particularly wear only Ghanaian branded products, to help create awareness and boost sales.

He advised Ghanaian manufacturers to put in much effort to properly package their products, and insist on producing quality goods.

Apostle Marfo said that Ghanaians must eschew the tendency of looking down on made-in-Ghana products.

He asked Ghanaians to change their perception about Ghanaian branded products, saying "it is high time we realised that by patronising local goods, the sustenance of local enterprises would drive improvement and quality".

Apostle Marfo said the patronage of local goods would provide jobs and help indigenous companies to grow.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Religion
Manufacturing
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.