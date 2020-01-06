Malawi: Government Tells Flood Victims to Move Out Public School Premises

6 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Government has told flood victims occupying public school classes in Lilongwe to move out this morning to pave way for learners as they start their second term.

Commissioner for Disaster Wilson Moleni said the department of disaster management (Dodma) has given each family money to look for houses they could rent.

"We have given them money to facilitate their move out of the schools because we don't want the disaster to affect education," said Mollen, refusing to say how much the government has given out.

However, the families said they received K20000 each family in addition to food and non food relief items.

Minister of Education William Susuwele Banda said the flood victims put the ministry in a dilemma.

"We could not just tell them to get out because they are in very difficult situation, this is why we engaged Dodma on the matter and we are happy with the outcome," he said.

At least 1500 people have been displaced by raging floods in the capital city, forcing them to seek shelter in public schools.

