Malawi: Blue Eagles FC Awards Outstanding Players

6 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Seven Blue Eagles Football Club players were on Saturday rewarded for their good performances during the recently concluded 2019 soccer season.

Blue Eagles FC players

The award presentation ceremony took place at the at a Dinner and Dance organized by Blue Eagles FC at the Officers Mess at Police Headquarters in Area 30, Lilongwe.

It was aimed at celebrating the tremendous work done by the club in the year 2019.

The award of upcoming Player went to Foster Bitoni while the duo of Osward Maonga and Gilbert Adnan Chirwa were awarded as the most improved players.

Team Captain Micium Mhone bagged in the award of Top Goal Scorers.

He scored a total of 12 goals in league and cup action.

Schumacher Kuwali was top scorer in cup matches [Two in Bingu Ikhome Bonanza and 4 in the Fisd Challenge Cup which Eagles emerged champions.

The award of Most Disciplined Player went to Wonder Jereman while the biggest of all-Player of the Season went to goalkeeper John Soko.

All the awardees went home with a medal and K50, 000.00 cash each.

Before the gala night, the team spiced up by Police Band paraded around the Capital City with the Fisd Cup Trophy

