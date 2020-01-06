Tunisia: Handball - Yellow Cup - Day 3 - Switzerland Win Title, Tunisia 2nd

Tunis/Tunisia — Switzerland's handball team won the Yellow Cup after securing their third win against the Netherlands 31-27 at the closing of the tournament held from January 3 to 5 in Winterthur, Switzerland.

Switzerland had defeated Ukraine 32-22 and Tunisia 29-26 at the previous days.

Tunisia finished second after securing two wins over The Netherlands (30-29) and Ukraine (34-32) and conceding defeat to Switzerland.

The national team are warming up for the African Nations Handball Championship scheduled from January 16 to 26 in Tunisia.

Defending champions Tunisia were drawn in Group C with Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire and Cameroon at the African championship qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Yellow Cup results

Day 3

Played Sunday, January 5:

Ukraine - Tunisia 32-34

Switzerland - Netherlands 31-27

Day 2

Played Saturday, January 4:

Netherlands - Ukraine 30-27

Switzerland - Tunisia 29-26

Day1

Played Friday, January 3:

Tunisia - Netherlands 30-29

Switzerland - Ukraine 32-22

Rankings

Pts

G

1) Switzerland

6

3

2) Tunisia

4

3

3) Netherlands

2

3

4) Ukraine

3