Libya's Parliament Votes Against Turkey Deployment

4 January 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Libya's parliament has voted against a deal that would see Turkey deploy troops in the North African country. The UN-recognized assembly accused Libya's official head of government, Fayez Serraj, of "treason."

Libya's eastern-based parliament on Saturday voted against an agreement that would allow Ankara to send troops to Libya.

The internationally recognized Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) voted against a deployment requested by the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Western-based GNA had requested help from Turkey, and the parliament in Ankara on Thursday voted in favor of the deployment of troops.

More than a rejection

As well as voting against the deployment and cooperation with Turkey, the HoR also voted unanimously to refer GNA Prime Minister Fayez Serraj to be prosecuted for "high treason" because of the deals signed with Ankara under his watch.

The Libyan deputies also voted to cut relations with Turkey.

Serraj's beleaguered government, which is based in Tripoli, has been under sustained attack by General Khalifa Haftar and his self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA).

Haftar -- who with his eastern power base is supported by the HoR -- has already seized the country's main oil fields and export terminals.

Why does the UN recognize rival bodies?

The GNA is part of a UN-backed deal to bridge political differences between the rival administrations in the east and west.

However, the eastern House of Representatives has never endorsed the politically powerless GNA, as had been envisioned.

A patriotic call to arms

After Turkey voted in favor of the deployment, Haftar on Friday urged all Libyans to take up arms against the foreign intervention.

Haftar said it was no longer a question of liberating Tripoli from the militias that overran it, but of "facing a colonizer." He accused Ankara of wanting to "regain control of Libya", a former province of the Ottoman Empire to which Turkey is the successor state.

Neighboring Egypt has also strongly condemned the Turkish vote, saying it amounted to a "flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolutions on Libya."

Libya has been beset by chaos since dictator Moammer Gadhafi was toppled and killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

rc/aw (AFP, dpa)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Libya
Legal Affairs
External Relations
Europe and Africa
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.