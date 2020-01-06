Botswana/Kenya: Botswana Seek Redemption Against Kenya

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Botswana coach Augusto Sabbatini is optimistic of posting a better result when they face Kenya in the second match of the ongoing Africa Olympic qualifiers on Monday.

The Southern Africa nation suffered a 3-0 (17-25, 4-25, 25-27) loss at the hands of hosts Cameroon on Sunday which left them bottom of the standings without a point.

"I started working with these girls three weeks ago and I must say they have good potential. We hoped to settle early but my team took too long to adapt to the court and lights. The third set was a reality of my team because that's how they have been performing in training," said Sabbatini.

"Each game is like a final so we can't say we have two tough matches in the beginning. It's the nature of the competition so we will continue giving our best," he added.

After putting up a spirited fight in the first set, Botswana crumbled in the second losing with a big margin 25-4 but recovered in the third for their best show of the night.

"We need to work on our weaknesses and see how we can improve against Kenya who are a good side. We are here to compete," said skipper Tebogo Sejewe.

Kenya face Botswana in their second match on Tuesday at 6pm EAT, before Cameroon face Nigeria from 9pm.

Malkia Strikers coach Paul Bitok preached caution ahead of the clash despite his side enjoying an unbeaten record over Botswana.

"There is one ticket at stake. We cannot underrate them despite having never lost to them before. We are coming into this match determined but we also have to be careful because they have a new coach from Brazil," said Bitok.