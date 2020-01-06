Tunisia: Harouni - Ennahdha Shura Council Decides Almost Unanimously to Endorse Jemli's Cabinet

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha Shura Council decided almost unanimously to endorse Habib Jemli's proposed cabinet, notwithstanding reservations about some designees, said its President Abdelkrim Harouni.

Harouni Sunday told a press conference at the seat of the party the Shura Council urges parliamentary blocs, as its 35th session got underway Saturday, to vote confidence in the new cabinet on the basis of a programme premised on the fight against corruption, poverty and unemployment.

The party will consult with Prime Minister-Designate Habib Jemli in connection to objections about a number of nominees to introduce some changes to the composition of his cabinet, Harouni added.

The party is not piling up any pressure on Jemli but is seeking to come up with the best possible makeup. Ennahdha will give full backing to the proposed government even if reservations are not responded to, the President of the Shura Council added.