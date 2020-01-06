Africa: Foprodex Unveils Raft of Measures to Encourage Prospection of Ten African Markets

5 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Exports Promotion Fund (French: FOPRODEX) unveiled a package of measures to encourage Tunisian businesses wishing to undertake prospecting missions in a number of African countries, namely Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Nigeria, Cameroon, Benin, Rwanda, DR Congo and Ghana, the Exports Promotion Centre (French:CEPEX) said.

This includes the reimbursement of 70% of the air ticket price and as much of a 600 dinar/day allowance over a period not exceeding 5 days for two representatives of each business in one prospecting mission.

Though sub-Saharan Africa boasts some of the world's fastest-growing economies, only 2.7% of Tunisia's exports are directed towards the continent, CEPEX said in a press release. It is within this framework that the Promotion of Employment-Intensive Export Activities in New Markets in Africa project was put in motion in 2017, in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The project eyes increased access of Tunisian enterprises to sub-Saharan markets.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Business
Africa
Company
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.