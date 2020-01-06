Africa: Foprodex Unveils Raft of Measures to Encourage Prospection of Ten African Markets

Tunis/Tunisia — The Exports Promotion Fund (French: FOPRODEX) unveiled a package of measures to encourage Tunisian businesses wishing to undertake prospecting missions in a number of African countries, namely Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Nigeria, Cameroon, Benin, Rwanda, DR Congo and Ghana, the Exports Promotion Centre (French:CEPEX) said.

This includes the reimbursement of 70% of the air ticket price and as much of a 600 dinar/day allowance over a period not exceeding 5 days for two representatives of each business in one prospecting mission.

Though sub-Saharan Africa boasts some of the world's fastest-growing economies, only 2.7% of Tunisia's exports are directed towards the continent, CEPEX said in a press release. It is within this framework that the Promotion of Employment-Intensive Export Activities in New Markets in Africa project was put in motion in 2017, in partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The project eyes increased access of Tunisian enterprises to sub-Saharan markets.