Libya: Turkey Begins Deploying Troops to Libya, Says Erdogan

5 January 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Erdogan has announced that Turkey has already begun deploying its troops to Libya. His forces will support the internationally-recognized government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday that Turkish soldiers had already begun deploying to Libya after receiving approval from parliament last week.

"Our soldiers' duty there is coordination. They will develop the operation centre there. Our soldiers are gradually going right now," he told CNN Turk broadcaster.

The soliders will act in support of Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli.

The troops will be joined by senior military personnel, Erdogan said.

The GNA, backed by the United Nations, Turkey and Qatar, has been under constant siege by military strongman general Khalifa Haftar who launched an offensive in April. Haftar has the backing of Turkey's regional rivals, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

Erdogan told CNN in an interview that Turkey's objective was "not to fight," but "to support the legitimate government and avoid a humanitarian tragedy."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Deutsche Welle

Most Popular
Libya
Conflict
External Relations
Arms and Armies
Europe and Africa
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.