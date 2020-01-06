Tunisia: Qalb Tounes National Council Meeting On Confidence Vote in Government Postponed to Later Date

Tunis/Tunisia — Qalb Tounes party leader and MP Iyadh Elloumi told TAP the party's national council meeting scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to a later date.

Elloumi justified the postponement of the meeting which was to determine the position of the party and its parliamentary bloc on the proposed government, by the fact that the plenary session on the confidence vote in the proposed government will take place next week-end.

This gives the party time to decide whether or not it will approve the government team proposed by PM-designate Habib Jemli, he further indicated.

At its meeting Saturday, the Bureau of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) decided to hold a plenary session on January 10 to vote confidence in members of the cabinet proposed by PM-designate Habib Jemli.

Nesrine Laâmari, ARP assistant speaker in charge of communication and information said the date was chosen by the parliamentary groups of Ennahdha (54 MPs) and Qalb tounes (38 MPs).

The Democratic Bloc (41 MPs) and the Free Destourian Party (16 deputies) proposed the date of January 7, she said.