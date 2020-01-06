Tanzania: Diamond to Entertain in CAF Awards Gala

TANZANIA Bongo Flavour megastar has been named among the entertainers in the Africa CAF Awards gala taking place on Tuesday in Egyptian capital, Cairo.

The event, according to the organisers, awards the best players and teams that had the best performance in 2019.

Tanzanian Bongo Flavour hero will entertain the audience in the CAF Awards ceremony tomorrow at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

The event will celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.

There will also be several new award categories in recognition of exceptional contributions to African football and inspiring individuals.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is likely to become the first African football headline- maker of 2020 by winning the continent's Player of the Year award in Egypt tomorrow.

Senegal talisman Mane is favourite to become the second star from his country, after El Hadji Diouf, to be named African Player of the Year.

His rivals are Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian who won the last two editions, and Algerian Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City - who won the prize in 2016.

Mane has never won the award, but finished second behind Salah in the last two years and was third in 2016, behind Mahrez and Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang respectively.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced late last a list of 30 nominees for the 2019 African Player of the Year award, which will be shortened down to three competing for the title.

The CAF Awards feature several categories for men and women's football besides the African Player of the Year, such as: Coach of the Year, Youth Player of the Year, National Team of the Year, Goal of the Year, Africa Finest XI, Federation of the Year, and several new award categories which recognize exceptional contributions towards African football and inspiring individuals.

Player of the Year nominees André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax) Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax) Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan) Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli) Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool) Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal) Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool) Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)