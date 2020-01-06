Tanzania: Region Spent More Than 11.4bn/ - On Roads' Repairs, Board Told

6 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By From Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

MORE than 11.4bn/- has been spent in upgrading 89 bridges and some section of roads covering 904.5 kilometres during 2018/19 Financial Year (FY) in Rukwa Region.

That was said by Rukwa Regional Tanroads Manager, Engineer Mkina Msuka, at their Regional Road Board (RRB) meeting here, while reading a report on roads' maintenance in the region and supervised by his office.

At the meeting chaired by Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC) Mr Joachim Wangabo, Eng Msuka said: "In the fiscal year some sections of 627.90 kilometres road and 63 bridges were repaired at over 9.2bn/- and work accomplished 100 per cent."

Rukwa region has road network spanning about 1,245.60 kilometres under the supervision of the Ministry of Works, Transportation and Communication through Tanroads.

Its trunk road network covers 407.94 kilometres, while feeder roads cover 837.66 kilometres. "Following the upgrading of the sections of the roads at tarmac level, though currently still on-going, about 362.82 kilometres have been completed," added Eng Musika .

On his part, Acting Rukwa Regional Tanzania Rural and Urban Agency (TRURA) Eng. Simon Ngalilo confided to the RRB meeting that 17 Civil Local Contractors have been awarded to undertake road projects in Sumbawanga District Council and Sumbawanga Municipal Council during the 2019/20 fiscal year at over 2.9bn/

