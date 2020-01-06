Tanzania: Mega Rusumo Hydroelectric Power Project Reaches 59pc

6 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter, Dodoma

THE construction of Rusumo Hydroelectric Power Station to generate 80MW reached 59 per cent in December from 32 per cent in June last year.

This was unveiled by the outgoing chairman of Energy Ministers from Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda, Tanzanian Minister for Energy, Dr Medard Kalemani, while briefing the media on the 11th meeting of ministers.

"After inspection, my fellow energy ministers and I were satisfied with the construction progress," said the minister.

Rusumo Hydroelectric Power Station, also known as Rusumo Power Station, is a hydropower plant project, which involves the construction of a dam shared by Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

Dr Kalemani noted that a team of ministers from the three East African countries - Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi - rejected the contractor's request to extend the project period.

"We have directed the contractor and a team of supervisors to complete the project in February this year," he said.

Dr Kalemani mentioned the contractor's reasons for extension of time as complaints from residents near the project site so that proper assessment over the complaints could be done.

He said Rusumo residents had lodged complaints with the contractor over blasts while implementing the project.

Dr Kalemani noted that they directed the contractor to submit the request to the team of ministers with clear reasons for time extension and that compensation should start for the residents to relocate and pave the way for project implementation.

