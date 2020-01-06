Tunisia: Corruption Suspicions Weigh On Some Members of Cabinet Proposed By Jemli - Al Soumoud

CORRUPTION
6 January 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Corruption suspicions weigh on some members of the Cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli, says Al Soumoud collective. Legal proceedings are filed against members of the new government, the collective added, calling on the MPs not to vote confidence in this team.

The Al Soumoud members called on the civil society organisations, parties and the citizens to exert pressure by all peaceful means in this regard.

In a statement made public by its executive committee, the collective estimates that the Cabinet line-up presented by Prime Minister-designate Habib Jemli as a government of "independent technocrats" or a government of action, is in fact only a government composed of second and third rank leaders of the Ennahdha and Qalb Tounes parties, not counting their entourage.

"Part of the portfolios of the regalian ministries and the most important departments were allocated to personalities known for their anti-democratic practices and their actions against civil liberties, whether under the deposed regime or during the Troika government," the statement reads.

Soumoud points out in this regard, that the professional background of Habib Jemli, shows that he is not as qualified to deal with pressing issues and deal with the critical and explosive situation in the country.

The Collective brings together several civil society components, including the "Bardo sit-in" coordination, the "National Initiative," the "Tamarrod" movement and other associations.

