Kenya: Family Reads Foul Play After Woman Who Was Arrested By Cop Husband Dies in Cell

6 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Detectives are investigating the death of a woman who allegedly committed suicide inside a police cell in Ruaraka.

Barbara Katwiri was arrested on December 26, 2019, by her husband who is a police officer at Muthaiga Police Station.

According to the husband, Katwiri had stolen his computer and logbook, prompting him to arrest and have her locked up at Ruaraka Police Station.

She was later discovered dead, allegedly after committing suicide on Saturday, December 28, 2018.

On the same day she was discovered dead, officers from Ruaraka Police Station had informed Katwiri's sister that she was at the police station.

She accompanied the officer to the station only to be told that her sister had committed suicide.

POSTMORTEM

But Katwiri's kin are reading foul play in her death as her body had bruises on the cheeks and she was bleeding from her private parts.

"Huyo ameuliwa, sikujinyonga. Nimeona amegongwa ngumi kwa uso na anamwaga damu na huku chini," one of her sisters said while speaking to KTN News.

The body is at City Mortuary with the family planning to have a postmortem conducted on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident Starehe OCPD Alice Kimeli said the case file has been forwarded to the DCI office Starehe Division for further investigations.

