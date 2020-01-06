Mozambique: Three People Die in Niassa Explosion

6 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Three people, all members of the same family, died on Saturday when an explosive device blew up in Lago district, in the northern Mozambican province of Niassa.

Cited by Radio Mozambique, the Lago district administrator, David Mchinbuko, said it is believed the explosion happened when the victims found the device and attempted to move it. The victims were 15, 25 and 30 years old.

A team from the defence and security forces was sent to investigate, and concluded that the device was a shell from a 62 millimetre mortar.

After the end of the war of destabilisation in 1992, a major effort was made to clear all landmines and other unexploded ordnance from Mozambique.

After two decades of demining, in which about 171,000 landmines were removed, in 2015 Mozambique was declared free of landmines.

However, the demining teams could not be expected to reach every inch of Mozambican territory, and in some parts of the country unexploded ordnance still lurks.

Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique.

