Uganda: Ntungamo Youth Divided Over Museveni Money

6 January 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Youths in Ntungamo district are up in arms against the Resident District Commissioner, George Bakunda for allegedly siding with Rodgers Aijuka, the Executive Director of Free and Rich Uganda who they accuse of unfair treatment.

Free and Rich Uganda is local organization, which operates in the district and offers skills training to youths. During the launch of the socio-economic empowerment program in Ntungamo district on January 10th, 2019, president, Yoweri Museveni mandated the organization to act as an intermediary agency and disburse funds to youth groups engaged in different enterprises in the district.

However, some youth have written a petition accusing Aijuka of among others neglecting the coordinators of the organisation and misappropriation of funds. Asumani Muhangi, the Chairperson Youth Coordinators FREE and RICH Uganda, says that the organisation received Shillings 350 million, which they have not benefited from.

Muhangi says they have twice written to the RDC's office to come to their rescue in vain.

However, Mugumya Anible Mabaati, the chairperson of Kakokyi Youth Piggery project in Nyabushenyi parish in Kajara county refuted the accusations leveled against the Director, saying they have benefited from the Presidents' donation through the organization.

He says some of the youth groups didn't have projects on ground that is why they were left out during the disbursement of the funds.

The RDC George Bakunda confirmed receiving the petition, saying he is only playing the monitoring role on the program, which he says has so far benefited sixty groups. He however, promised to convene a meeting between the aggrieved youths and Aijuka to iron out their concerns.

Aijuka on his part, says the grieved youths are just malicious and being used to frustrate his efforts. He however, says their efforts will go to waste because the office of the RDC and first lady are fully aware of his activities.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Uganda
Business
East Africa
Governance
Currencies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.