Uganda: Ntungamo Youth Divided Over Museveni Money

Kampala, Uganda — Youths in Ntungamo district are up in arms against the Resident District Commissioner, George Bakunda for allegedly siding with Rodgers Aijuka, the Executive Director of Free and Rich Uganda who they accuse of unfair treatment.

Free and Rich Uganda is local organization, which operates in the district and offers skills training to youths. During the launch of the socio-economic empowerment program in Ntungamo district on January 10th, 2019, president, Yoweri Museveni mandated the organization to act as an intermediary agency and disburse funds to youth groups engaged in different enterprises in the district.

However, some youth have written a petition accusing Aijuka of among others neglecting the coordinators of the organisation and misappropriation of funds. Asumani Muhangi, the Chairperson Youth Coordinators FREE and RICH Uganda, says that the organisation received Shillings 350 million, which they have not benefited from.

Muhangi says they have twice written to the RDC's office to come to their rescue in vain.

However, Mugumya Anible Mabaati, the chairperson of Kakokyi Youth Piggery project in Nyabushenyi parish in Kajara county refuted the accusations leveled against the Director, saying they have benefited from the Presidents' donation through the organization.

He says some of the youth groups didn't have projects on ground that is why they were left out during the disbursement of the funds.

The RDC George Bakunda confirmed receiving the petition, saying he is only playing the monitoring role on the program, which he says has so far benefited sixty groups. He however, promised to convene a meeting between the aggrieved youths and Aijuka to iron out their concerns.

Aijuka on his part, says the grieved youths are just malicious and being used to frustrate his efforts. He however, says their efforts will go to waste because the office of the RDC and first lady are fully aware of his activities.