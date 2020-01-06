Nigeria: Port Harcourt Airport Records Smooth Flight Schedules After Bush Fire

6 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Normal flight operations have resumed at the Port Harcourt International Airport after three days of closure following a bush fire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the fire engulfed part of the airport's surrounding bushes on Saturday and resulting in flights delay.

Following the successful extinguishing of the fire, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) declared the airport safe for flight operations.

Some of the passengers, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that flight schedules remained unaltered from the early hours of Monday.

Mrs Jane Ibechi, an Arik Air passenger, who had a 10 a.m. flight, was excited as she did not encounter any flight delay.

Another passenger, Mr Nna Israel, said that unlike the past few days, flight schedules so far had remained stable.

However, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, FAAN's General Manager, Corporate Affairs, had said in a statement made available to NAN that the airport had since reopened for normal flight operations.

"The airport reopened following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported and the dissipation of smokes around the airport.

"FAAN wishes to inform the general public that the airport has now been reopened for operations.

"Normal flight activities has therefore re-commenced at the airport," the statement said.

She said FAAN remained committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of its passengers and airport users. (NAN)

Read the original article on This Day.

