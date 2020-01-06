Malawi: Crop-Munching Pests Outbreak Major Threat to Malawi's Food Security

5 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Thumbiko Nyirongo

Hard times await farmers in Malawi following the outbreak of crop-munching fall armyworms in some districts across the country, a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has confirmed.

A worsening pest infestation is threatening Malawi's staple maize crop

The Principle Secretary in the Ministry, Grey Nyandule Phiri said the outbreak is due to the current weather pattern the country is experiencing.

According to Nyandule, the destructive armyworms attack plants (in green family) such as Maize, Sorghum, Millet and Rice.

"Most parts of the country are experiencing weather conditions characterized by several rainy days followed by sunny days. This type of weather coupled with availability of green grass is very conducive to the growth and development of armyworms," said Nyandule in a statement.

The Ministry then appealed farmers to frequently inspect their fields and report any suspected armyworms outbreak to relevant authorities for quick action.

"Report armyworm outbreaks or any suspected worms to the nearest Agricultural Office or Extension Workers.

"The Officers will provide advice on how to manage the pests and pesticides for the control of these armyworms," said Nyandule adding that pesticides from the above mentioned offices are free of charge.

Fall Armyworms have been damaging crops in Malawi and some countries in the Southern Africa such as Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia since 2017.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Southern Africa
Agribusiness
Sustainable Development
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.