Sudan to Double Teacher Salaries in Education Revamp

Khartoum — Minister of Education Mohamed El Amin announced that as part of a plan to restructure Sudan's education system, the government has decided to double salaries for teachers to make the profession more attractive, and guarantee high-score students places at university.

The Ministry is working on various education issues "to develop a school system similar to other countries", Minister Mohamed El Amin said in an interview with the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

The Ministry plans to improve the financial, social, and professional status of teachers, so that the profession will be more attractive, he said.

Free university admission

The minister proposed that any secondary school student who scores more than 65 per cent in the Sudanese certification exams is to be admitted to university. Those who score 70 per cent or more will be admitted free of charge, and any student with 80 per cent but will also be supported with SDG 1,500 ($33*) until graduation.

The Minister says that it will further guarantee jobs for all graduates.

New curriculum

Director of Curricula Omar El Garai announced the introduction of a new curriculum for the school year 2020-2021.

Children aged 3-4 years will not have to study in kindergarten anymore. They will learn by playing games. Children aged 4-5 will be taught to read and write in both Arabic and Roman characters.

*As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)