Somalia: Car Bomb Wounds Two in Central Somalia

An officer within the integrated security forces of Galkayo has been seriously wounded after a bomb planted under the seat of his car on Sunday evening.

The targeted man was the logistic officer of the integrated security forces of Galkayo.

Another security official was wounded in the bomb attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the car bombing reported in the divided town.

In the past, Al-Shabaab carried out killings and attacks in the city, which has been the scene of clashes between Galmudug and Puntland forces.