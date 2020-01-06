Somalia: Car Bomb Wounds Two in Central Somalia

6 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

An officer within the integrated security forces of Galkayo has been seriously wounded after a bomb planted under the seat of his car on Sunday evening.

The targeted man was the logistic officer of the integrated security forces of Galkayo.

Another security official was wounded in the bomb attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the car bombing reported in the divided town.

In the past, Al-Shabaab carried out killings and attacks in the city, which has been the scene of clashes between Galmudug and Puntland forces.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
Conflict
East Africa
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.