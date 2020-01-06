South Africa: Stevens Mokgalapa's Special Leave Extended for One More Week

6 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lizeka Tandwa

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will hear his fate when the DA's federal executive committee meets in two weeks, Gauteng leader John Moodey told journalists on Monday.

Mokgalapa was put on special leave pending an investigation into an audio recording of him, purportedly engaging in an intimate act with then-transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. Senkubuge has since resigned.

In the recording, which was widely circulated on social media, the two office bearers could also be heard discussing their colleagues in the council, News24 previously reported.

The City's ethics committee is also conducting an investigation, which speaker Katlego Mathebe commissioned. Moodey said the DA's policy is such that when two parallel situations happen, the internal government investigation takes priority.

"The mayor had voluntarily gone on leave so as to allow the internal party matter to be investigated without any suggestion of interference on his side. Ethically speaking, it was a wise decision from his side so that it deals with any idea or suggestion that he could have possibly influenced his investigation."

Moodey said pending the ethics committee investigation, Mokgalapa requested additional leave for one week.

He could not say when the council's ethics committee investigation would be concluded, adding that the speaker would brief him this week.

Moodey said although the recording had been obtained illegally, he could not absolve him of any wrongdoing.

"The people of Tshwane must be reassured that as a political organisation, we will always put the interest of the people of Tshwane first and we will ensure that we continue to strive to improve upon the already improved levels of service delivery uninterrupted so that we can improve the standard of living for the people of Tshwane."

Abel Tau is the acting mayor while the party conducts its investigation.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.