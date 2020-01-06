South Africa: Ethekwini Metro Cop Prime Suspect in Zinhle Muthwa Murder

6 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

An eThekwini Metro Police constable is the prime suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Zinhle Muthwa.

Constable Ndumiso Khumalo, 30, who is attached to the City's multi-operational response unit, appeared in the Umbumbulu Magistrate's Court on Monday, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

She said he faced charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He is still in custody and will return to court on January 13, when he intends to apply for his release on bail.

Outside the court, a host of supporters were present, including some from the IFP and ANC.

IFP Women's Brigade chairperson Thokozile Gumede said more had to be done to curb gender-based violence.

"We are here to support the family. Enough is enough. We cannot go on anymore. We have done all we could. We have made campaigns and marches. We need to find a solution, something that will be a permanent solution."

Muthwa's bruised body was found in Umbumbulu on New Year's Day with a gunshot wound to the head. Her body was recovered at Ndaya Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, News24 previously reported. She had head injuries and multiple bruises.

Her parents positively identified her body on Thursday.

Media reports indicated that Muthwa had initially gone missing after someone in a white car picked her up in New Germany.

Umbumbulu detectives, led by their station commander, followed up on information regarding Khumalo's involvement in the murder and later arrested him.

They recovered a firearm which was believed to have been used in the murder.

Muthwa's initial disappearance sparked an outcry on social media with fears of gender-based violence in the new year.

Protests against gender-based violence reached boiling point during the #AmINext movement in mid-2019.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.