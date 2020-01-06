Zimbabwe: Latest - Mary Chiwenga Freed On $50k Bail

6 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

EMBATTLED wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Marry was finally granted bail by High Court judge Pisirai Kwenda Monday after languishing in state custody for nearly three weeks.

The former model was ordered to pay $50 000 bail and to surrender title deeds to a Highlands home offered by her father Keni Mubaiwa as surety.

Marry was also ordered to surrender her diplomatic passport, report to the police once a fortnight on Fridays and not to interfere with witnesses.

She stands accused of attempted murder on her ailing VP husband, money laundering, fraud and externalisation charges.

The ex-wife to former football star Shingi Kawondera was arrested mid-December last year and could not qualify for bail as she was facing a serious offence of attempted murder. Bail for attempted is obtained at the High Court.

The state had argued Marry was a woman of means who was capable of skipping trial.

The State also argued she had properties outside country which was an enticing enough reason for her to skip the country and that she could conceal evidence.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.