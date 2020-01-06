Zimbabwe: Ex-Minister Dennis Norman Dies

6 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE'S first post-independence Agriculture Minister Denis Norman, Zimbabwe's died quietly in his England base few days before Christmas.

British media reports the ex-top government official passed on 20 December 2019 after a long battle with cancer of the oesophagus.

Late President Robert Mugabe appointed Norman, Transport and then Power Minister before he left for Sussex, England in 2003.

His appointment by Mugabe was seen as the perfect tonic to assure a restive white community there was not going to be any retaliation for the deaths of thousands of blacks in the country's fight for liberation years before.

Norman had much respect for Mugabe who was eventually deposed through a coup in November 2017, according to journalist and author Trevor Grundy.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.