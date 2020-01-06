Southern Africa: Condolences On the Death of Dr Richard Maponya

6 January 2020
Anglican Church of Southern Africa (Johannesburg)
press release

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba sent the following message to the family of Dr Maponya today:

To:

Chichi Maponya (Tlou) and the broader Maponya family

On behalf of myself, Di Tlou (the Makgobas) and the Anglican family, our deepest condolences to you all on the death of Dr Richard Maponya, a pioneering South African entrepreneur and patriot.

We are sad at his passing, but above all we praise and thank God for his life, his contributions and his witness.

He goes into our almanacs as an entrepreneur without equal, a dedicated servant of our nation and one who defied many odds to become an icon of South African business.

May you experience God's love and healing at this time. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba

