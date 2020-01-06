South Africa: Cyclist Left Seriously Injured in Collision

Edendale — A man, believed to be in his 30s, was left seriously injured this morning when he was knocked off his bicycle at the Newport and Edendale Road intersection in Edendale, KwaZulu Natal.

ER24 paramedics were dispatched to the incident, arriving at 10h22.

On scene, medics found a man, believed to be in his 30s, lying in the middle of the road. The vehicle that had struck the man was found parked a short distance away.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained serious injuries to his back and left leg.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Edendale Provincial Hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.