Kenya: Lamu Villagers Flee After Al-Shabaab's Manda Bay Attack

6 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kalume Kazungu

Residents of villages in Lamu County that border Manda military base are fleeing for fear of attacks by terror group Al-Shabaab.

Their fears were fuelled by an ambush at the base on Saturday, in a county that has borne the brunt of attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked militants.

The terror group has escalated its attacks on Kenya in recent months. On Thursday, they attacked a bus in Nyongoro and killed three people.

The villagers said they could not risk staying as they were easy targets.

At Sina Mbio Village, less than 10 out of 86 families were left on Monday, according to headman Hassan Chonde.

Reports indicated that Magogoni and Kwasasi villages, which are just adjacent to the Manda-Magogoni Naval Base, were most affected.

A large group was pictured heading to Hindi town with luggage.

