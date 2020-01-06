Namibia: Nawatiseb Links Henties Attacks to Racism

DEPUTY minister of information and communication technology Engel Nawatiseb says he was racially attacked by some residents at Henties Bay because they cannot stand the idea of a black family buying prime property at the town.

Nawatiseb opened a defamation case with the Henties Bay police on 28 December against Paul Smit, a resident of the town.

He said Smit posted unfounded allegations on Facebook implicating him in the Fishrot scandal. Nawatiseb told The Namibian that Smit's attacks on him were racially motivated because he was a black man acquiring prime property at the town.

"This scandal [Fishrot] has attracted global attention and my innocent name could be linked to such an illegal act by insinuation," he wrote in a police statement.

Erongo police commander Andreas Nelumbu confirmed the case. He said there was an incident of defamation of character between 25 and 27 December 2019 at Henties Bay.

"It is alleged the suspect [Smit] defamed the complainant [Nawatiseb] by publishing and posting videos on social media, accusing him of being involved in the Fishrot scandal, and also harassed the complainant at his private residence," Nelumbu said on Saturday, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Nawatiseb said conflict with some white residents of Henties Bay has been brewing for a long time, specifically after he bought the Solitude Beach restaurant for his daughter two years ago. What irked him this time though, he said, was the alleged threats to his family's safety, as well as the unfounded claims linking him to the Fishrot scandal on social media. The scandal, involving more than N$150 million in kickbacks and questionable fishing quotas, has seen the arrest of six people thus far, including former fisheries minister Bernhard Esau and ex-justice minister Sacky Shanghala. He attributed this to racist prejudice, adding that as a former freedom fighter, he has learned to deal with such situations.

Nawatiseb said while he was at the town's public fish-cleaning facility with his government-registered vehicle cleaning fresh fish recently, he was heckled by people there who asked why he had fish in his government car.

In a video circulating on social media and seen by The Namibian, Nawatiseb is seen being accused of abusing state resources by members of the public.

He also said there were videos circulating of what seemed like a sewage leak from the former restaurant - now his daughter's residence.

"They just posted that it was sewage leaking from here, insinuating we were running down the place. They [public] could have just come and asked. As you can see, it was a leak of fresh water from the shower and washing basin - not sewage," Nawatiseb showed The Namibian on 29 December as plumbers were repairing the leak.

Nawatiseb said he and his family, who were all staying at his daughter's residence, were also being harassed day and night by people driving the access road to Solitude Beach.

He said on Christmas Day, Smit allegedly trespassed on the residence and insulted his family who were celebrating in the court of the former restaurant, which has been out of business for the past two years.

On the morning of 27 December around 03h00, several cars parked outside the residence, honking and flashing lights, allegedly slandering the minister and his family.

"They accused me of buying this with Fishrot money. They have implicated me with corruption. I do not support corruption; I am against it," he said.

As a result of these harassments and threats, Nawatiseb not only requested police protection, but also closed the access route to Solitude Beach, which runs through his now private property.

"These makeshift roads are not part of the Henties Bay Town planning scheme," he said.

He, however, opened the route again in good faith for those "who had nothing to do with the issues".

Meanwhile, Nawatiseb's family is also in the process of buying the 5 000m2 of land on which the former restaurant is situated from the municipality, for at least N$1 million.Nawatiseb said that none of the property is in his name, adding that he is merely advancing the money for the family.

"The paperwork is done; you can find it at the municipality. The minister of urban and rural development and the Henties Bay Town Council have already approved the sale of the property to the new partners, of which my family is a 50% shareholder," he explained.

Some Henties residents who spoke to The Namibian questioned how Nawatiseb's family managed to get prime property at Henties Bay for a song. They also said it was allegedly located within the Dorob National Park, obstructing old access roads to the Solitude Beach drive south of Henties, which is a famous recreational area.

Attempts to contact Smit for comment were unsuccessful by the time of going to print and he did not respond to messages sent to him.

Nawatiseb told The Namibian yesterday that he has consulted his lawyers in Windhoek over the incidents and that "a civil claim of a few millions is on its way".

Henties Bay mayor Herman Honeb told The Namibian yesterday that the fixed property, the Solitude restaurant, was bought by Nawatiseb's daughter in 2018 after an agreement between Nawatiseb and the previous owner of the business. He explained that draft plans were seemingly submitted to turn the business into a residential property, which will require a rezoning of the premises. Furthermore, Honeb added that the 5 000 square metre plot is still owned by the municipal council and can be leased with the option to buy. He said the sale of the plot has, however, been approved, but could not say for how much. Asked about people's concerns that the land was sold cheaply to the deputy minister, Honeb rejected such claims."Those claims are tantamount to tarnishing the name of our council. In no way do we give preferential treatment to anyone," he said, adding that the transactions were above board.