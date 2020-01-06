Namibia: No Special Treatment for Fishrot Six

THE Namibian Police's deputy commissioner, Abner Agas, yesterday said there has been no special treatment of the accused Fishrot Six. He said this in reference to the police's process of moving the six accused to the Windhoek Correctional Facility last week Thursday.

Before then, the six accused were being kept at Seeis Police cells since their arrest in November last year. The six accused include two former ministers, Bernhard Esau (fisheries) and Sacky Shanghala (justice), Esau's son-in-law, Fitty Hatuikulipi, and James Hatuikulipi, as well as Ricardo Gustavo and Pius Mwatelulo.

They have all since been charged and appeared in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court where their case was postponed to 20 February 2020. Their charges include corruption, fraud and money laundering, as exposed by the Fishrot scandal.

Agas said moving the accused from the airport prison to Windhoek was a normal internal process prompted by over crowded cells citing as an example those who had to be moved from Katutura Police Station because of renovations underway at the time.

When asked about special privileges that the accused six are deemed to be getting, Agas renounced such sentiments saying it has not been the case and that claims that they are being kept in special cells by themselves are not true either.

"They get no special treatment. They are all treated the same and they are also not in just one cell together; they are mixed up with others," said Agas.

Meanwhile, Esau, who made an appointment to see his doctor early last week was discharged from the Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek yesterday. He has since returned to the cells

Agas said Esau has the right, like any other prisoner, to seek treatment at the place he is most comfortable with.

"It is up to the person to say where they want to get treatment. You cannot deny them the right to seek medication. No one is prohibited from doing this," said Agas.