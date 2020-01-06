Namibia: Tjongarero Wants N$3,6m NFA Golden Handshake

JUST when the Fifa Normalisation Committee for Namibia thought they could put their feet up for the festive period after a testing 12 months, a former Namibia Football Association employee is seeking N$3,3 million in compensation.

Timothy Tjongarero wants the interim NFA leadership to pay him N$3 665 689,09 before tax as settlement, after their association ended in August.

He assumed several roles at the NFA since his secondment to the national football body in 2012 by the Ministry of Sports Youth and National Service, which instructed Tjongarero to relinquish his NFA technical director post and re-assume his senior sport officer's duties in the ministry.

Tjozgarero was initially recalled in May last year, with sports executive director Emma Kantema-Gaomas indicating that his secondment to the NFA "was not properly constituted". The two parties ironed out an extension, as per Section 23 (1) and (2) of the Public Service Act, for his services until he returned to the ministry this year.

Kantema-Gaomas confirmed to The Namibian Sport that the ministry continued paying Tjongarero a salary during his time at the NFA.

The NC/NFA could not be reachable for comment since last week.

Tjongarero initially asked the NFA for N$757 000 in August before demanding "the full global amount due" to him, his legal representatives Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka INC said in their letter to the NC dated 4 December.

Specifically, Tjongarero is claiming terminal benefits totalling N$535 593,04 after tax for unpaid basic salary dating back to 31 March 2011. He also claims to be owed N$762 000 in allowances towards 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification bonus and appearance fee. That sum also includes qualifying for and featuring at the 2018 African Nations Championship and Dr Hage Geingob Cup technical staff appearance fees.

He is claiming a further N$1 845 000 in unpaid salaries, presumably for his technical director's role, as per contract period starting April 2019 until August 2022 is also due to him.

While he filled different roles at the NFA, Tjongarero's primary responsibilities as a senior sport officer are "that of planning, advice, coordination, guidance, support and control of sport matters in the area of his jurisdiction."

"However, in this specific case his pertinent expertise in the field of football, is what initiated his secondment," Kantema-Gaomas explained.

She said the NFA was not expected to pay Tjongarero for his labour at the football federation as he was not an employee of NFA and could not draw a salary from the cash-strapped body.

He most notably coached the Baby Warriors to a maiden Cosafa under-17 championships title in 2016.

"As it was a secondment, the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service, continued to pay Mr Tjongarero's salary," Kantema-Gaomas said in a written response to The Namibian Sport.

"There was no dual employment agreement with respect to Mr Tjongarero as he was seconded by the MSYNS to assist with football development at the NFA, considering that he had pertinent expertise that was needed by the NFA at the time," the senior government official continued.

"As the ministry responsible for sports and considering that football is the national sport code, the ministry has vested interest in ensuring that football development is adequately supported.

"Thus, although there being no specific agreement in place between the NFA and the MSYNS, with respect to sharing of personnel, it is in the interest of football development for the government to provide the necessary expertise and support," Kantema-Gaomas said.