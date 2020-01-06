Namibia: Dam Levels Remain Low

Water levels in the dams supplying water to Windhoek and the central areas of Namibia have decreased by more than half compared to the previous season.

This was revealed in the latest dam bulletin released by Namibia Water Corporation on 30 December 2019.

The dam bulletin states that the three surface reservoirs - Swakoppoort Dam, Von Bach Dam and Omatako Dam - which store water for the central areas of the country are now 15,5% full, compared to a level of 35,4% from a year ago.

The three dams currently hold 23,8 million cubic metres of water, compared to 54,7 million cubic metres from last season.

The four reservoirs supplying Gobabis have dropped from a combined level of 10% of their storage capacity to 7,7%.

The Otjivero Main Dam, Otjivero Silt Dam, and the Tilda-Viljoen and Daan-Viljoen dams have a combined storage capacity of 1,5 million cubic metres.

Meanwhile, the dams in southern Namibia are now filled to about 21,8% of their total storage capacity of 53,5 million cubic metres.

In northern Namibia, the Olushandja Dam is 22,6% full, while Omatjenne Dam has reached 3,9% of its storage capacity.

The dam bulletin also indicates that the levels at all dams in the country have decreased by half compared to the last season, with the levels at 20,2% of capacity compared to 41,7% during the prior season.

The Namibian reported in December last year that most of Namibia will receive a normal to below normal quantity of rain from January to March.

In a seasonal rainfall outlook update released by the Namibia Meteorological Service, it stated that there was a 25% likelihood that Namibia would experience above normal rainfall from January to March.

Most of Namibia, except for the Hardap and //Kharas regions, is predicted to have a 40% probability of receiving a normal quantity of rain from January to March, and a 35% probability of recording a below normal amount of rain in that period.

The southern regions, //Kharas and Hardap, can expect a 40% probability of rainfall in the below normal category and a 35% probability in the normal category.

Above normal rainfall refers to rain measurements falling within the wettest third of recorded rainfall amounts in the last 30 years, while below normal is defined as levels within the driest third of rainfall amounts in that period.