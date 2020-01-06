Namibia: Robberies Dominate New Year's Eve Crime

A POLICE crime report released last week shows that four robberies were reported on New Year's Eve.

In the first incident, a Windhoek resident was on Tuesday robbed of six rhino horns valued at N$600 000 after unknown suspects gained entry into his house in Klein Windhoek. The rhino horns were kept in a suitcase in the roof.

No arrest or recovery has been made yet and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, at Oshakati, 136 zinc sheets and 12 square tubes were reported stolen on Tuesday from Hardware Store after the security guard allegedly colluded with a former employee of the shop to commit the act.

All the items, valued at N$20 220, were recovered. The 35-year-old female security guard was arrested while the other suspect is still at large. Police investigations continue.

The crime report further states that at Outapi, at Fikila Bar, a suspect used an unknown object to break the padlock of the bar door and stole N$1 607 in cash and a bag containing clothes.

The suspect has not been arrested yet.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that three suspects, armed with knives, robbed a police officer of his private pistol, a police radio and his cellphone in the riverbed along Matshitshi Street in Otjomuise, Windhoek, on Tuesday.

It is alleged that warrant officer Abraham Antonious (51), a member of the Special Field Force, was driving his private car while dressed in uniform.

He allegedly stopped, got off his vehicle and walked down the riverbed where the three suspects, who were wearing balaclavas, appeared from the bushes and attacked him.

One of the suspects got into the vehicle and stole the items.

The suspects then allegedly fled into the Otjomuise location.

No arrests or recovery have been made yet.

In the Erongo region, knives, pockets of marijuana and a can of pepper spray were confiscated from pedestrians and motorists following random stop and search operations by Operation Kalahari Desert at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Henties Bay on New Year's Eve.

More than 320 people were searched on the streets for dangerous weapons while 160 vehicles were stopped and searched as well.

"We decided to search everybody, and we were surprised to find people walking with knives at night which we suspect are used in committing robberies on the street," said Erongo Nampol spokesperson Warrant Officer Ileni Shapumba.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A total of nine knives and one pepper spray bottle were found on people. Operation Kalahari Desert was conducted on New Year's Eve by the Namibian Police, the NDF, Windhoek municipality traffic officers and members of community forums.

Shapumba added that during the operation, six liquor outlets were fined N$2 000 each for trading beyond the legal trading hours.

The police detained two people for drunkenness and disorderly behaviour on the street.

"When we arrest a drunk person on the street, it is because that person is a danger to himself and to motorists. When they are home, they may also provoke domestic violence. It is better that we detain such a person for four hours and fine them for being drunk and disorderly," the police officer explained.

Operation Kalahari Desert also attended to two reports of domestic violence in Kuisebmond and Narraville neighbourhoods at Walvis Bay.

"There was also a fight reported at Longbeach during the morning hours but our officers stopped it. Camping at Longbeach should be for the purpose of joy, and fighting is not a style of enjoyment," warrant officer Shapumba said.

Two people were charged for overloading, and two others for driving without a licence.