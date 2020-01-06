Ghana: Aduana Stars Sink Oly

Accra Great Olympics naivety in front of goal was exposed again yesterday when they suffered a 1-0 defeat in a week two Ghana Premier League (GPL) encounter with Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was a sad spectacle for fans of the Wonder Club which dominated possession against a defensive-minded Aduana side but laboured in creating the chances.

Against the run of play, substitute Nathan Kwesi Richard stabbed home the only goal of the game with a minute to go as a couple of daring runs split the Oly defence.

It was a bitter one to swallow after dominating the exchanges, especially in the second half which saw the experienced Gladson Awako given a free role and played ahead of Emmanuel Amartey and created the chances but failed to score.

Hunted by the heavy 3-0 defeat suffered in Obuasi on opening day, the intentions of the Wonder Club was clear from the blast of the referee's whistle but Abdul Razak Yusif wasted what could have unsettled the visitors in the fifth minute.

Oly followed up with a decent header from a corner kick in the 12th minute which was pushed out by the Aduana goalie, Joseph Addo who was given a yellow card for time wasting in the first half.

The brightest chance of the half, however, fell to Aduana when dangerman Yahaya Mohammed, who was played out of the game by Haruna Jamaldeen, teed up Asante Pius Yeboah whose lob was pushed out by an excellent Olympics goalkeeper on the half hour mark.

Aduana started the second half on an aggressive note but was pegged back by a Clottey strike which hit the goalpost in the 50th minute.

That gingered the Oly lads who sprayed the field with eye-catching passes but failed to create the opening in a tightly-knit Aduana defence that occasionally caught Oly pants-down.

In one of such raids, series of passes between Yahaya and Noah Martey found an unmarked who tapped home to sink Oly.