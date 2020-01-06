Ghana: 2019 Yumvita Kiddie Games Held At Koforidua

6 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

The 2019 edition of the Yumvita Kiddie Games came off at Koforidua Gardino Park over the weekend.

The event which drew hundreds of kids and their parents from the Takoradi township and beyond was part of efforts to get children to stay healthy and exercise during the festive season.

Participants engaged in games including musical chairs, bouncy castle, fill the bottle and had giveaways and freebies from the organizers.

There was also a health screening exercise to sensitize parents and guardians on the need for healthy nutrition for children.

According to the Brands Manager for Yumvita, Mrs Emmeline Tagoe, the event was important as it gave children an opportunity to run around and exercise, considering the fact they had a lot to eat during the festive season.

"The festive season is time to celebrate and make merry, that is why we brought Yumvita Kiddies to celebrate with the people of Koforidua. The event also provides us the opportunity to say thank you to our patrons, "she stated.

The event was organized in collaboration with Dare-2-Dream, an NGO committed to developing the talents in children. The event was preceded by a donation to the Pediatric Unit of the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.