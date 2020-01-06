Ghana: 2019 Yumvita Kiddie Games Held At Koforidua

The 2019 edition of the Yumvita Kiddie Games came off at Koforidua Gardino Park over the weekend.

The event which drew hundreds of kids and their parents from the Takoradi township and beyond was part of efforts to get children to stay healthy and exercise during the festive season.

Participants engaged in games including musical chairs, bouncy castle, fill the bottle and had giveaways and freebies from the organizers.

There was also a health screening exercise to sensitize parents and guardians on the need for healthy nutrition for children.

According to the Brands Manager for Yumvita, Mrs Emmeline Tagoe, the event was important as it gave children an opportunity to run around and exercise, considering the fact they had a lot to eat during the festive season.

"The festive season is time to celebrate and make merry, that is why we brought Yumvita Kiddies to celebrate with the people of Koforidua. The event also provides us the opportunity to say thank you to our patrons, "she stated.

The event was organized in collaboration with Dare-2-Dream, an NGO committed to developing the talents in children. The event was preceded by a donation to the Pediatric Unit of the Koforidua Regional Hospital.