Ghana: Takoradi Port Traffic Grows Last Year

Takoradi — The Takoradi Port last year recorded total port traffic of 9.9 million metric tons as against 8.2 million metric tons last year.

It also recorded a rise of 2.2 million metric tons in exports, representing a 42 per cent.

Despite the positive total port traffic, he said, a decrease of 13 per cent was recorded in imports, 21 per cent decrease in transhipment and 26 per cent in transit, but added that, it was only exports that registered an increase of 43 per cent.

The Director of Takoradi Port, Captain Ebenezer Afadzi, disclosed this at a press soiree organised by the port management in Takoradi last year to interact with journalists.

He said vessels' calls to the port also decreased by 206 from 1,712 in 2018 to 1.506 this year.

Captain Afadzi said despite the increase in commercial vessel calls from 645 in 2018 to 743 this year, oil supply vessel calls decreased from 1,067 calls to 793 this year.

However, he was hopeful the situation was set to change in this year since a lot of activities were expected in the oil and gas field in 2020.

On the Takoradi Port expansion programme, Captain Afadzi said it achieved significant milestones under various projects and development.

Under the "New Bulk Jetty," he said the construction of 800m quay wall was completed and installed with 48 fenders and 28 bollards, and that discussions were on course to ensure the installation of a 3,000mt/hr capacity conveyor system to ensure efficient service delivery.

He said in August last year, the first quay block was positioned to signal commencement of work on new multipurpose container terminal and that all things being equal 600 metres of the quay wall would be completed in November 2020.

On the 'New Oil Jetty', Captain Afadzi said, so far, 95 per cent of the first phase of the 300 meter -14 Chat Datum facility were completed.

Details of completed works include, the installation of 71 foundation piles, five loading arms and the mounting of seven Dolphins with cat ways between them.

The second phase of the New Oil Jetty project, which was ongoing involved the installation of a firefighting system, pigging system, heat tracing line and metering.

It would be operational by the end of the first quarter of 2020, he said.

"Definitely, the completion of this new oil jetty will mean efficiency-gains as bigger vessels with larger volumes will enjoy quick turnaround," Captain Afadzi added.

He said a 10,000sqm warehouse was being constructed by BAJ Freight and Logistics and that when completed it would help facilitate the oil/gas operations through the port.

The construction of a new civil and electrical engineering office complex was 99 per cent complete, he said, and that it would be handed over to the GPHA by the end of the first quarter of 2020.