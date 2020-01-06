Ghana: Ashgold Pip King Faisal

Kumasi — AshantiGold recorded a 1-0 victory over Kumasi King Faisal in their second week Ghana Premiership at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Having lost the first game 1-4 to Dream FC, King Faisal hoped to put up an improved performance against the 'Miners' but was not on their side.

Faisal had the first opportunity to score but Latif Mohammed fired off target with only the goalkeeper to beat.

The visitors responded through Abdul Latif Anabilla whose drive hit the crossbar with the Miners shouting for goal as the ball dropped on the goal line but the referee would not budge.

Ashgold then dominated possession but their efforts at goal were either thwarted by the Faisal defence pivoted around Latif Mohammed.

Goalkeeper, Alexander Osei Domfeh also pulled a number of magnificent saves to keep his sides in the game.

Disaster hit King Faisal in the second half as keeper Domfeh was shown a red card for a second bookable offence - he handled the ball outside the goal area.

He had earlier been shown a yellow card for challenging Tema-based referee Maxwell Hanson over an infringement.

Yussif Mubarik elected himself for the kick and beautifully netted for his side in the 67th minute.

Faisal fought back and made several incursions in the area of the visitors but substitute Sarla Iddrisu fumbled in front of goal in the 85th with only the Ashantigold goalie at his mercy.