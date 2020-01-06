Ghana: Help Fight Mobile Money Fraud - Agents Urged

The General Manager (GM) of Mobile Financial Services (MFIs) under MTN Ghana, Eli Hini has appealed to MTN mobile money agents and merchants to help combat fraud in the delivery of mobile money service.

He said fraud was one of the serious challenges facing MTN Mobile Money Limited.

Mr Hini made the appeal at the Momo Agents and Merchants Awards for mobile money operators in the South-East zone of the country, as part of the 10th anniversary of the introduction of mobile money service in the country.

In all, 400 Momo agents and merchants were awarded for their contributions to the development and increasing acceptance of the service by the public.

The awardees were presented with television sets, motorbikes and the ultimate winner, Notable E-Solutions from Accra, took home a brand new 2019 Hyundai Santefe vehicle.

Also, as part of the awards, Madam Rita Tetteh who did the first Momo advert a decade ago dubbed 'Mensaka' which drove the uptake of the Momo service was presented with a plaque, citation and a two-bedroom house.

Mr Hini urged the Momo agents and merchants to report to the police people who had the intention of perpetrating mobile money fraud.

"Mobile money fraud is one of the biggest challenges we are facing and this is a battle we all have to support to win," he told the agents and merchants.

"MTN Ghana and for that matter Mobile Money Limited will not shield any agent or merchant who commit or aid people to commit mobile money fraud," he warned.

Mr Hini disclosed that MTN Ghana was assisting the Ghana Police Service to establish a forensic laboratory to help combat mobile money fraud.

He said the forensic laboratory was envisaged to be completed by the first quarter of 2020.

The GM of MFI hinted that the Agent Insurance for mobile money operators to insure them of injury, attack and theft would soon begin.

He advised the agents and merchants to take their security seriously and observe good and basic security rules and practices such as closing early in locations where the place was dark or deemed a dangerous location.

Mr Hini advised the agents and merchants to pay attention to good customer service and care so as to attract a lot of customers and also get new people to sign on to the service.

He paid glowing tribute to the agents and merchants for their hard work which had placed MTN Momo at an enviable position and as a market leader.

The Senior Manager for South East Trade, Peter Obimpeh said the award was to recognise the mobile money agents and merchants for their hard work which had helped accelerate the development of the mobile money industry.

The industry, he said had helped promote financial inclusion and development of the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Notable E-Solutions, Peter Kwame Kwadon, expressed gratitude to MTN Mobile Money Limited for the honour done him.

He dedicated the award to his hardworking staff, customers and all who have helped him to put his company in an enviable position.