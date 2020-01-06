South Africa: No End in Sight for Eastern Cape Drought

6 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Residents of Butterworth in the Eastern Cape are desperately waiting for water that was released from the Wriggleswade Dam to provide them with some respite from a lengthy drought that is showing no signs of ending.

The water was released from the dam earlier this month and it was estimated that it would take about two weeks to reach Kei Bridge.

While the drought is affecting several areas in the province, Butterworth stands to benefit the most from the release of the water.

It will be treated and taken to communities by tanker, while the province waits for further assistance from the national government.

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu and Premier Oscar Mabuyane held an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the situation.

Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said boreholes had been sunk but even the groundwater was becoming scarce.

Ratau said no illnesses were reported but that the Department of Health was ready as part of the team assembled to support residents.

Towns falling under the Chris Hani District Municipality and eight others under the jurisdiction of Joe Gqabi are particularly hard hit.

Most rivers and springs have dried up and there are rigorous restrictions in place from Cala to Whittlesea.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.