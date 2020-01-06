Cameroon: Ahead of Campaigns - Parties Heighten Preparations

As they finalise campaign strategies ahead of the February 9, 2020 twin elections, ELECAM on her part is concluding with needed material.

Preparations ahead of the legislative and municipal elections slated for February 9, 2020 intensify at the different head offices of political parties retained to participate in the elections. The strategies which differ in mechanisms however all have one objective of wooing the electorate to cast their vote in their favour as eligible Cameroonians will be voting their representatives for the next five years. Though most political parties declined unveiling their campaign strategies, they noted that their tactics will highlight their political, economic and social concepts for the different communities in the country. With campaigns to officially begin 15 days preceding the election according to the Electoral Code in its Section 87, that is January 25, 2020 political parties are therefore fine-tuning their mechanisms for eventual rolling out when campaigns start. Elections Cameroon on her part is finalising material preparation to ensure a hitch-free election. This is in accordance with the Electoral Code in its Section 88 (1) which states "The General Directorate of Elections shall, for every candidate, party or list of candidates running in the election, print a number of ballot papers equivalent to the number of electors registered, plus one quarter thereof, as well as campaign ballot papers." The law equally provides that the maximum size of posters prepared for campaign by political parties themselves shall be determined by decision of the Director General of Elections. This is because, besides ELECAM making available campaign ballot papers, political parties on their own can prepare circulars, manifestos or posters at their own expense (stipulates Section 87 (2) of the Electoral Code). Such circulars, manifestos or posters, the aforementioned code compels, shall be in the colour chosen for the candidate or party and shall bear the initials chosen for printing the ballot papers. The Chairperson of the Electoral Board and the Director General of Elections Cameroon as well as other ELECAM officials have constantly visited and supervised the printing of electoral material to ensure all is being done in compliance with the law.