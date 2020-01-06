Cameroon: Situation in NW,SW - Disarmament Committee Begins Resettling Ex-Fighters

6 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

As the prospects of admitting more ex-fighters into the Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Centres grow higher in the 2020, the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) has started resettling them into normal life. The National Coordinator NDDRC, Fai Yengo Francis in an interview with Cameroon Tribune disclosed that after one year of work, the structure has resettled into active normal life 68 ex-fighters who had been deradicalised and trained in the NDDRC Centres in Bamenda and Buea. Government recently received 87 ex-fighters and refugees who were flown in from neighbouring Nigeria. The ex-fighters after normal administrative procedures are likely expected in NDDRC Centres. Fai Yengo Francis used the occasion to present a succinct balance sheet of the activities of the structure for the past one year, its achievements and challenges for 2020.

